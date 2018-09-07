ATREYU Release New Single "The Time Is Now"; Audio Streaming

Orange County mainstays Atreyu will release their seventh studio album In Our Wake on October 12th via Search & Destroy/Spinefarm. The band have released the new single "The Time Is Now". Get it here, and find an audio stream of the track below.

Following a two-year tour cycle for 2015's Long Live, Atreyu regrouped in Southern California and started sharing ideas for what would become offering number seven. Ceremoniously, they all agreed it would be the right time to reunite with producer John Feldmann who famously helmed Lead Sails and Paper Anchor.

In Our Wake sees Atreyu once again evolving. The first single and title track hinges on a slow burning, but bombastic percussive buildup before charging ahead with an undeniable chant and fiery fretwork.

"It's a deep one," says singer Alex Varkatzas. "We looked up to Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington, and their deaths were fresh during the writing process. It made us think of what we'll leave in our wake. We have a choice to change the lives of others for the better."

"The album title In Our Wake comes from the idea that every day we humans have two roads we can go down," furthers McKnight about the deeper meaning rooted within the album. "Do you choose to inspire, uplift, and enhance each others lives? Or do you prefer to belittle, shit talk, and tear down each other down? With each choice made you leave a ripple that reflects across your community, then onto your city, to your nation, and eventually all across the globe. Who do you leave in your wake?"

"This album is sort of a happy place for Atreyu," says drummer/singer Brandon Saller. 'We've gone down many roads. We've always been a diverse band that tried new things but this is different. This is a whole new level."

Tracklisting:

"In Our Wake"

"House Of Gold"

"The Time Is Now"

"Nothing Will Ever Change"

"Blind Deaf & Dumb"

"Terrified"

"Safety Pin"

"Into the Open"

"Paper Castle"

"No Control"

"Anger Left Behind"

"Super Hero"

"The Time Is Now":

"In Our Wake" video:

"Anger Left Behind":

Lineup:

Alex Varkatzas - Vocals

Brandon Saller - Drums/Vocals

"BIG"Dan Jacobs - Guitar

Travis Miguel - Guitar

Porter McKnight - Bass