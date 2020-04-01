ATREYU Release "Super Hero" Video Feat. AVENGED SEVENFOLD's M. Shadows, UNDEROATH's Aaron Gillespie

Atreyu have shared the video for "Super Hero", from their 2018-released album, In Our Wake. The track features appearances from Avenged Sevenfold frontman M.Shadows and Underoath drummer/vocalist Aaron Gillespie. Watch below.

"Our song 'Super Hero' was written about what it's like to be a parent and the vast amount of time, effort, energy, and hard work it takes to be a real-life superhero for your children," the band says. "The song also has a broader meaning, especially given the current situation the entire world is dealing with. There are many superheroes out there who appear in many forms - namely the first responders, medical personnel, and health care workers who are putting others first as they work to fight COVID-19 and to save lives. We dedicate this song to them."

Atreyu are working on their eighth album, due out via Spinefarm Records later this year.