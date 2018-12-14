ATREYU Team Up With Noble Ale Works To Create New Beer

Orange County rockers, Atreyu, have teamed up with local brewery Noble Ale Works to create Atreyu Superhero DIPA With Orange Zest. This beer is so badass it will leave all other brewery/band collabs In Our Wake.

Led by Citra and El Dorado, this hazy DIPA gives soft notes of lychee, tropical fruit, and butterfly kisses, while bright California navel oranges keep the party going.

On December 16th, at 12 noon, EST, there is a special can release party at Noble Ale Works Brewery. Fans will have the chance to sample the Atreyu Superhero DIPA With Orange Zest and hang out with the band in person.

Four packs of the beer will be available for sale. You won't want to miss this limited release. Cans will be exclusively available for sale at Noble Ale Works tasting room, located at 1621 S Sinclair St, Anaheim, CA, 92806.