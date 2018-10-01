ATRIA Unleash New Video "Someone With Me"; Debut EP New World Nightmare Due In November

Playing heavy, yet catchy music with prime influences including Lamb Of God, Soilwork, Tool and Slipknot, Canadian anthemic metal band Atria will be unleashing their debut EP New World Nightmare on November 16th.

The debut release for the band is just a teaser of what is to be expected from them. Not just sticking with the usual heavy formula of the genre, they also add plenty of synth and orchestral parts and experiment with varying degrees of technicality over four introductory tracks.



Vocalist Tom Emmans expands on his vision for the band’s direction: “I’ve always been a fan of catchy choruses. I like when bands can bring something dark and heavy, but also give me something to sing along to. We’ve tried to do that with our new single and I think we’ve accomplished that. Also the lyrics have a great deal of depth and personal meaning to them. The rest of the album is much heavier but there are still plenty of good hooks worked in there.”



Their new music video for that single "Someone With Me" can be viewed below:

Even as a relatively new band, Atria is finding their place in the Canadian underground scene and making their name known among a wide variety of metal fans. The New World Nightmare cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"New World Nightmare"

"Someone With Me"

"Less Than Equal"

"Follow You Home"

For further details, visit Atria on Facebook.