ATRIARCH Debut "Void" Music Video

Ritualistic, apocalyptic noisemakers Atriarch have released a video for "Void", a track from their Dead As Truth album, out now via Relapse Records. Watch the video below.

Recorded and mixed by Greg Wilkinson at Earhammer Studios (Om, Graves At Sea, Vhol) and featuring artwork by Stevie Floyd (YOB, Dark Castle), Dead As Truth sees Atriarch venture deeper into the blackened abyss with haunting incantations, exotic drones, and crushing aural experimentations that boldly embrace death's cold heart. Fragments of post-punk, gothic doom, black metal, sludge, and noise complement the band's desolate universe and further supplement their most immediate and formidable release to date. Atriarch prescribe the order that there is but one truth and that is death.

Dead As Truth can be ordered via Relapse.com here and Bandcamp here.

Dead As Truth tracklisting:

“Inferno”

“Dead”

“Devolver”

“Void”

“Repent”

“Hopeless”

“Void” (Demo) (Digital Bonus Track)

“Dead” (Demo) (Digital Bonus Track)

“Repent” (Demo) (Digital Bonus Track)

“Void” video:

"Repent" video:

Atriarch is:

Lenny Smith - Vocals

Joshua Dark - Guitar

Andrew Stromstad - Bass

Maxamillion Avila - Drums

(Photo - James Rexroad)