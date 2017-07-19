ATRIARCH Streaming “Repent” Video

Ritualistic, apocalyptic noisemakers Atriarch have shared the official music video for “Repent” off the impending full-length album Dead As Truth. Watch the chaotic, Daniel Menche directed video for “Repent” below.

Atriarch comments on the video: “We are beyond thrilled to have gotten the chance to work with the legendary Daniel Menche on this project. He is not only a fantastic artist but an incredible person as well. We are long time admirers of his work, both sonic and visual. So this was truly a great experience for us."

Recorded and mixed by Greg Wilkinson at Earhammer Studios (Om, Graves At Sea, Vhol) and featuring artwork by Stevie Floyd (YOB, Dark Castle), Dead As Truth sees Atriarch venture deeper into the blackened abyss with haunting incantations, exotic drones, and crushing aural experimentations that boldly embrace death's cold heart. Fragments of post-punk, gothic doom, black metal, sludge, and noise complement the band's desolate universe and further supplement their most immediate and formidable release to date. Atriarch prescribe the order that there is but one truth and that is death.

Dead As Truth is set for release on August 11th on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages and digital order are available via Relapse.com here and Bandcamp here.

Dead As Truth tracklisting:

“Inferno”

“Dead”

“Devolver”

“Void”

“Repent”

“Hopeless”

“Void” (Demo) (Digital Bonus Track)

“Dead” (Demo) (Digital Bonus Track)

“Repent” (Demo) (Digital Bonus Track)

"Repent" video:

“Inferno”:

Additionally, the band is set to open for label-mates Inter Arma on a short run of West Coast dates this August. More dates will be announced shortly.

Tour dates with Inter Arma:

August

11 - Vancouver, BC - The Cobalt

12 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

13 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

17 - San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside

Atriarch is:

Lenny Smith - Vocals

Joshua Dark - Guitar

Andrew Stromstad - Bass

Maxamillion Avila - Drums

(Photo - James Rexroad)