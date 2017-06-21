ATRIARCH To Release Dead As Truth Album In August; “Inferno” Song Streaming
June 21, 2017, 13 minutes ago
Ritualistic, apocalyptic noisemakers Atriarch are back with their fourth offering of mind-altering, doom-soaked, deathrock, entitled Dead As Truth.
Recorded and mixed by Greg Wilkinson at Earhammer Studios (Om, Graves At Sea, Vhol) and featuring artwork by Stevie Floyd (YOB, Dark Castle), Dead As Truth sees Atriarch venture deeper into the blackened abyss with haunting incantations, exotic drones, and crushing aural experimentations that boldly embrace death's cold heart. Fragments of post-punk, gothic doom, black metal, sludge, and noise complement the band's desolate universe and further supplement their most immediate and formidable release to date. Atriarch prescribe the order that there is but one truth and that is death.
Listen to the opening track “Inferno” below, and at all streaming services.
Dead As Truth is set for release on August 11th on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages and digital order are available via Relapse.com here and Bandcamp here.
Dead As Truth tracklisting:
“Inferno”
“Dead”
“Devolver”
“Void”
“Repent”
“Hopeless”
“Void” (Demo) (Digital Bonus Track)
“Dead” (Demo) (Digital Bonus Track)
“Repent” (Demo) (Digital Bonus Track)
“Inferno”:
Additionally, the band is set to open for label-mates Inter Arma on a short run of West Coast dates this August. More dates will be announced shortly.
Tour dates with Inter Arma:
August
11 - Vancouver, BC - The Cobalt
12 - Seattle, WA - Barboza
13 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
17 - San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside
Atriarch is:
Lenny Smith - Vocals
Joshua Dark - Guitar
Andrew Stromstad - Bass
Maxamillion Avila - Drums
(Photo - James Rexroad)