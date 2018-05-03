ATROCITY Reveal Okkult II Album Details

Atrocity's 's new album Okkult II will be released on July 6th via Massacre Records. The fantastic artwork was created by Stefan Heilemann / Heilemania (Lindemann, Pain, Kamelot, Epica).

The new album is a brutal and dark masterpiece. The production was once again handled by producer and Atrocity main man Alex Krull (Mastersound Studio), who made sure that the songs are as heavy as possible, while the atmosphere and energy of the songs let the listener immediately dive into the occult lyrical concept.

Atrocity previously revealed the news that the two death metal icons and old friends, LG Petrov of Entombed A.D. and Marc Grewe (ex-Morgoth), have contributed guest vocals to the album.

Okkult II will be available as a limited edition vinyl LP as well as a limited edition mediabook with a different artwork as well as a bonus CD that includes all songs as an instrumental version. You can pre-order it here.

A very special record release show is set to take place at the Sunstorm Open Air in Nordheim, Germany, on July 6th. More news to come soon.

Jewel Case/LP tracklisting:

"Masters Of Darkness”

“Shadowtaker”

“Bloodshed And Triumph”

“Spell Of Blood”

“Menschenschlachthaus”

“Gates To Oblivion” (Feat. Marc Grewe)

“Infernal Sabbath”

“All Men Must Die”

“Phantom Ghost”

“Devil's Covenant” (Feat. LG Petrov)

“The Golden Dawn”

Mediabook with Bonus CD tracklisting:

Bonus CD:

“Masters Of Darkness” (Instrumental Version)

“Shadowtaker” (Instrumental Version)

“Bloodshed And Triumph” (Instrumental Version)

“Spell Of Blood” (Instrumental Version)

“Menschenschlachthaus” (Instrumental Version)

“Gates To Oblivion” (Instrumental Version)

“Infernal Sabbath” (Instrumental Version)

“All Men Must Die” (Instrumental Version)

“Phantom Ghost” (Instrumental Version)

“Devil's Covenant” (Instrumental Version)

“The Golden Dawn” (Instrumental Version)

“Masters Of Darkness”:

(Photo - Stefan Heilemann / Heilemania)