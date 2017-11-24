ATROCITY Streaming New Song "Masters Of Darkness"

“Masters Of Darkness”, the title track of Atrocity's upcoming EP, is available for streaming below.

Atrocity takes no prisoners: Masters Of Darkness is brutal, bombastic and dark. The new impressive EP is the perfect harbinger of the upcoming album Okkult II, which will be released in 2018 via Massacre Records worldwide. Fans of harder Atrocity material like the first Okkult album or the death metal classics Hallucinations, Todessehnsucht, Blut or Atlantis will surely be delighted with the new EP.

The Masters Of Darkness EP will be released on December 8th and will be available as a limited 4-track digipak EP as well as a limited 2-track 7" vinyl single with a different colored artwork. The EP and 7" are already available for pre-order.

Masters Of Darkness was produced by Alexander Krull at Mastersound Studio. The artwork has been created by Stefan Heilemann / Heilemania (Lindemann, Epica, Kamelot).

Tracklisting:

“Masters Of Darkness”

“Menschenschlachthaus”

“Gates To Oblivion”

“Devil’s Covenant”

“Masters Of Darkness”: