ATROCITY To Release "Spell Of Blood" Limited Edition Coloured 7" Single Featuring "Blue Blood" 30th Anniversary Re-Recording

German bashers Atrocity are gearing up to release a new 7" single for "Spell Of Blood", taken from their 2018 album, Okkult, which will feature a 30th Anniversary re-recording of their song "Blue Blood". It will be released on April 26th on limited edition coloured vinyl. Pre-order below.

"Spell Of Blood" / "Blue Blood" - blue vinyl

"Spell Of Blood" / "Blue Blood" - green vinyl

Spell Of Blood" / "Blue Blood" - black vinyl

The Flaming Arts Agency has revealed a long-awaited show list for all European extreme metal adepts. At the end of April, Morbidfest 2019 is kicking off on a European/UK tour with a blasting lineup consisting of I Am Morbid, Atrocity, Vital Remains, and Sadist. All four bands have prepared unique sets for this tour to make it even more special. Opening acts and special guests for the shows to be announced soon.

I Am Morbid, led by the legendary David Vincent, will perform material from Morbid Angel’s Altars Of Madness (1989), Blessed Are The Sick (1991), Covenant (1993) and Domination (1995) albums. This is a great chance for death metal fans to hear their favourite songs live.

Atrocity have prepared a special program comprising the Okkult albums released via Napalm Records and Massacre Records and all the popular death metal classics throughout the band’s history!

An exclusive 30th-anniversary set will be performed by the US blasphemers from Vital Remains within the tour. Finally, progressive death metal veterans Sadist are going to present their recent album Spellbound along with old songs included in the set.

Tour dates:

April

26 - Cottbus, Germany - Gladhouse

27 - Hamburg, Germany - Kultur Palast

28 - Aalborg, Denmark - Stundenterhuset

30 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

May

1 - Coventry, UK - Empire

2 - London, UK - Underworld

3 - Apeldoorn, Netherlands - Gigant

4 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

7 - Saint Maurice, Switzerland - Le Manoir

8 - Marseille, France - Jas Rod

9 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

10 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

11 - Murcia, Spain - Gamma

12 - Lisboa, Portugal - LAV

15 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

16 - Ingolstadt, Germany - Eventhalle Westpark

17 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion

18 - Zwickau, Germany - Seilerstrasse *

19 - Prague, Czech Republic - Storm *

* - no Vital Remains