ATROCITY - Todessehnsucht Album Available On Digital Platorms For The First Time; Limited Edition Vinyl LP Re-Release To Feature Cover Of DEATH Classic "Archangel"

German bashers Atrocity are gearing up for the vinyl re-release of their 1992 album, Todessehnsucht, which will include a cover of Death's "Archangel". It is available for pre-order on clear or red vinyl here.

In addition, the album is now available for download and streaming for the first time. Go to this location to check it out.

Tracklist:

"Todessehnsucht"

"Godless Years"

"Unspoken Names"

"Defiance"

"Triumph at Dawn"

"Introduction"

"Sky Turned Red"

"Necropolis - 31:40

"A Prison Called Earth"

"Todessehnsucht (Reprise)"

"Archangel" (Death cover)