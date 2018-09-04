ATTACKER – Armor Of The Gods EP Released

Attacker have just released their new EP today entitled, Armor Of The Gods which was produced by renowned producer/engineer Alex Perialas (Anthrax, SOD, Overkill, Testament, Vio-lence) This is fitting for the band since it's the 30th Anniversary of The Second Coming album which was also produced and engineered by Perialas.

The disc also features two live tracks recorded at the Up the Hammers Festival in Athens, Greece in May of 2017. The live tracks were mixed by Tom Beaujour at Kaleidoscope Sound in Union City, NJ on March 6th, 2018.

The first single "Skinwalker" was released well as a live video of the track "Glen Of The Ghost" from their 2017 Athens festival appearance.

The EP is released on Metal On Metal Records, Attacker's home since 2013's Giants Of Canaan and 2016's Sins Of The World. Order the EP at this location.

Attacker with be making festival appearances at the Pyrenean Warriors of Metal Open Air in Torreilles, France in just over a week and the Frost and Fire Festival in Ventura, California in October, as well as NJ shows supporting Metal Mike of Halford on Sept. 28th and the debut performance Mike Lepond's Silent Assassin's on Dec. 22nd.

According to drummer Mike Sabatini "Even though metal fans prefer a full album, doing the EP was more cost effective for us at this time. The state of the music business has led to rethinking strategies and even doing singles here and there might have to come into play at some point. We only do this for the love of the music."

“Skinwalker”:

“Glen Of The Ghost”: