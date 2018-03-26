ATTACKER To Record New EP Armor Of The Gods

In just over two weeks, Attacker will be returning to Pyramid Sound in Ithaca, NY to record four new songs for their upcoming EP entitled Armor Of The Gods with renowned producer/engineer Alex Perialas (Anthrax, SOD, Overkill, Testament, Vio-lence) This is fitting for the band since it's the 30th Anniversary of The Second Coming album which was produced and engineered by Perialas.

The EP will also feature two live tracks recorded at the Up the Hammers Festival in Athens, Greece in May of 2017. The live tracks were mixed by Tom Beaujour at Kaleidoscope Sound in Union City, NJ on March 6th, 2018.

The EP will see a late July 2018 release on Metal On Metal Records, Attacker's home since 2013's Giants Of Canaan and 2016's Sins Of The World.