ATTI Featuring HALFORD, SINISTRA Members To Release ROY Z-Produced Debut Single Next Week; Teaser Streaming

“I Am Power”, the debut single from heavy metal artist Atti, is now on pre-sale at iTunes, Amazon Music and Google Play. The release date is Friday, June 21, and it will be available at all major digital outlets and streaming services including YouTube, Spotify and Pandora.

“I Am Power” was written by guitarist Attila “Atti” Juhasz and features vocalist Nando Fernandes (Sinistra, Lightning Strikes) and drummer Bobby Jarzombek (Fates Warning, Sebastian Bach, Halford). “I Am Power” was mixed by Roy Z (Bruce Dickinson, Judas Priest) and was mastered by Maor Appelbaum at Maor Appelbaum Mastering in California.

“I Am Power” is an energetic musical assault with thought provoking lyrics and a strong uplifting metal-mantra chorus. “It’s a 5 minute all-out metal ass-kicker from start to finish, that’s also a feel-good song that rocks non-stop and hopefully leaves you energized, confident and positive,” says Juhasz.

No stranger to the world of music, Juhasz was the publisher and editor of the 1990s rag New York Onslaught and managed NYC hard rockers No More Johnny. He was a key operational member of Rob Halford’s Metal God Entertainment (2005-2012). He last released the “Zombie Squash Theme Song” in 2013 as Attila Juhasz for that game’s soundtrack featuring voice work by George A. Romero.

Visit the official website here for more information and pre-sale links.

Atti, pronounced “oddee” (ädē) is the shortening of Attila and was Juhasz’s nickname growing up.

The following teaser uses audio prior to final mix and mastering: