ATTIKA Reissues When Heroes Fall Album
April 26, 2019, an hour ago
Florida based heavy metal band, Attika, have re-released their album, When Heroes Fall, via Pure Steel Records. The album was originally released in 1993 via Massacre Records. It was, at that point in time, the second full-length album by the band.
Order the album on CD or digital, here.
Tracklisting:
"Filming The Tragedy"
"Silent Rage"
"When Heroes Fall"
"Prisoners Of Habit"
"Hollow Grave"
"Deliverer"
"Seventh Sign"
"The Shame"
"Black Rose"
"Silent Rage" - Live (Bonus track)
Lineup:
Rob Van War - vocals
Bill Kraweski - guitars
Glenn Anthony - bass
Jeff Patelski - drums