ATTIKA Reissues When Heroes Fall Album

Florida based heavy metal band, Attika, have re-released their album, When Heroes Fall, via Pure Steel Records. The album was originally released in 1993 via Massacre Records. It was, at that point in time, the second full-length album by the band.

Tracklisting:

"Filming The Tragedy"

"Silent Rage"

"When Heroes Fall"

"Prisoners Of Habit"

"Hollow Grave"

"Deliverer"

"Seventh Sign"

"The Shame"

"Black Rose"

"Silent Rage" - Live (Bonus track)

Lineup:

Rob Van War - vocals

Bill Kraweski - guitars

Glenn Anthony - bass

Jeff Patelski - drums