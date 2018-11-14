ATTIKA Sign With Pure Steel Records; Announce Reissue Of When Heroes Fall Album

Pure Steel Records has announced the world wide signing of Florida based heavy metal band Attika.

First off will be the re-release of the critically acclaimed album When Heroes Fall which was originally released in 1993 by Massacre Records. It was, at that point in time, the second full-length album by the band. This reissue could possibly include bonus tracks of never before released music.

The reissue will be followed by the band’s first album of all new music in 26 years. The new Attika album will be titled Metal Lands. This anticipated new album will drop in 2019.

Founding member and vocalist Rob Van War has issued a statement with regards to the rebirth of Attika: "We are very excited to have this opportunity to work with PSR. Attika will be bringing you new music in 2019 called Metal Lands. The new album will feature Rob Van War on vocals, Glenn Anthony on bass, Bill Kraweski on guitar and Jeff Patelski on drums. Until then, we know you will enjoy the re-release of When Heroes Fall.

Attika are also confirmed for the Headbangers Open Air Festival in Brande-Hornerkirchen, Germany in July 2019.

Line-Up:

Rob Van War - vocals

Bill Kraweski - guitars

Glenn Anthony - bass

Jeff Patelski - drums