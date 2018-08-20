AUAB (Artists United Against Bullying) Featuring Former IN FLAMES Bassist PETER IWERS, Singer JEFF SCOTT SOTO Release "Hero" Music Video

AUAB (Artists United Against Bullying) is a project to reach out a hand and make people aware of the problem and consequences that comes from bullying. The project was born from an idea of former In Flames bassist Peter Iwers, singer Jeff Scott Soto (Sons Of Apollo, Yngwie Malmsteen), guitarist Paulo Mendonca and guitarist Fredrik Stenberg. A video for the song "Hero", also featuring Saffire drummer Anton Roos, can be found below.

AUAB states: "People in all ages being treated unfair and disrespectful because of different reasons. It is something that we see in the schoolyards, in the locker rooms, at the offices, on the internet and the social media platforms. Attention is awareness. Bullying is not always something that is easy to detect but if we can give attention to the problem the awareness increases. By talking and telling each others stories we can make people aware and through that make a change together.

"So why do we do this? We want to put a spotlight on the problem and make people aware of the problem and consequences that comes through bullying. You don’t have to be a hero.

"So what do we have in common? We are five guys who share the view of human equality and the love for music. We want to make people aware through the music that we make. Our goal is to create a forum for people who want to share their stories. If we could contribute to a place where people can get support from each other that would be something worth working for. You don’t have to be a hero. A small compliment or just letting someone know that they’re not alone can make the big difference.

Join us, we can make that difference – United Against Bullying."