Audio: Late MEGADETH Drummer NICK MENZA’s Tribute To GAR SAMUELSON - “The Conjuring” Remix Featuring Rust In Peace-Style Drums

Now available for streaming below is late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza’s tribute to another late Megadeth drummer, Gar Samuelson - the unreleased audio remix of “The Conjuring” with Rust In Peace-style drums.

Nick recorded this live, messing around freestyle take at his Disintegrator Studios in Studio City, California in July of 2014. “The Conjuring” appears on Megadeth’s classic album, Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?, released on September 19th, 1986, via Capitol Records.

Gar Samuelson, who was a member of Megadeth from 1984 - 1987, died on July 14th, 1999 at 41 years of age in Orange City, Florida. The cause of death was reportedly liver failure. Nick Menza passed away on May 21st, 2016 after suffering a heart attack while performing with his band, OHM, in Los Angeles. He was with Megadeth from 1989 - 1998, and again in 2004, as well as one final return in 2014.