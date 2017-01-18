AUDIOSLAVE Announce First Performance In Over A Decade; Band To Reunite At Anti-Inaugural Ball This Friday

Audioslave’s first performance in over a decade is scheduled for this Friday, January 20th, at the Anti-Inaugural Ball (protesting President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration) at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles, California.

Other acts booked for the event include Prophets Of Rage, Vic Mensa, Jackson Browne, Jack Black and The Los Angeles Freedom Choir.

Tickets for the Prophets Of Rage & Friends: Anti-Inaugural Ball are available at

Audioslave - featuring vocalist Chris Cornell (Soundgarden), guitarist Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), drummer Brad Wilk (Rage Against The Machine) and bassist Tim Commerford (Rage Against The Machine) - released three albums together: Audioslave (2002), Out Of Exile (2005), and Revelations (2006).

(Photo - Audioslave Facebook)