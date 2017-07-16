AUDITORY ARMORY Streaming Cover Of TYPE O NEGATIVE’s “Love You To Death”

Progressive alternative metal band Auditory Armory have released a cover of Type O Negative's classic track "Love You To Death". "Love You To Death" is featured on the band's forthcoming album Dark Matter which will be released on July 21st.

Auditory Armory is not your average female-fronted band. The influences of the band range from alternative to metal to progressive to jazz and beyond. The lyrical scope of Auditory Armory’s songs skims past the superficial love song or pop hit. Auditory Armory is doing what so little in the music industry are actually doing -- writing honestly. Auditory Armory expertly uses the symbiosis of heavy rock and melody to introspectively explore dark emotions about self-worth and one’s role in the universe.