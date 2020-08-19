AUÐN Unveils New Album Details, Shares First Single

Icelandic black metal formation Auðn will be releasing the studio album Vökudraumsins fangi on October 30 via Season of Mist. In conjunction with the announcement, the band has shared "Eldborg," the first new single from the record. The song and accompanying music video, which was created by Auðn's own Andri Björn Birgisson, can be found below. Preorder here.

Auðn comments: "It is with great pleasure that we unveil the first track from Vökudraumsins fangi, a track that embodies Iceland's furious awe and fear inducing pits of fire. These ever looming harbingers of destruction have countless faces, this is 'Eldborg.'"

Artwork by Mýrmann:

“Einn um alla tíð” (08:15)

“Eldborg” (04:08)

“Birtan hugann brennir” (05:33)

“Verður von að bráð” (05:50)

“Drepsótt” (03:16)

“Næðir um” (05:03)

“Horfin mér” (06:42)

“Á himin stara” (03:47)

“Ljóstýra” (05:54)

“Vökudraumsins fangi”

“Eldborg”:

(Photo by: Daria Endresen)