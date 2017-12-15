AUDREY HORNE Release “Audrevolution” Single; Music Video Streaming
December 15, 2017, 44 minutes ago
Hard rock outfit Audrey Horne have released a music video for "Audrevolution", a track from their upcoming Blackout album, out on January 12th via Napalm Records.
Says the band: "“We just gave you a war, now we bring you a revolution! We are super psyched to present the second single 'Audrevolution' from our new album Blackout. Viva le résistance!”
Watch the new video below.
Blackout is 12 ultra-catchy, fist-pumping songs that will reduce venues in Europe to piles of dust. Find the album artwork by Asle Birkeland, tracklisting with all available formats and upcoming tour dates below.
Blackout will be available in the following formats:
- Ltd Digipack incl 2 Bonus Tracks
- 1LP Gatefold + 7inch incl 2 Bonus Tracks
- Digital Album 10 Tracks
Make sure to get your hands on this beauty with the start of the exclusive pre-order right now.
Blackout tracklisting:
“This Is War”
“Audrevolution”
“Blackout”
“This One”
“Midnight Man”
“Light Your Way”
“California”
“Satellite”
“Naysayer”
“Rose Alley”
“Juggernaut” (Bonus Track)
“The End” (Bonus Track)
“Audrevolution” video:
"This Is War" video:
Tour dates:
January
18 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden
19 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Willemeen
20 - Paris, France - Le Petit Bain
21 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben
22 - Cologne, Germany - Jungle
24 - Oberentfelden, Switzerland - Börömpömpöm
25 - Munich, Germany - Kranhalle
26 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol
28 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang
Audrey Horne lineup:
Torkjell Rød - Vocals
Arve Isdal - Guitars
Thomas Tofthagen - Guitars
Espen Lien - Bass
Kjetil Greve - Drums