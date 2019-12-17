AUDREY HORNE Release Single, Live Video For “Redemption Blues”

The Waiting For The Night is over: Audrey Horne returns with a magnificent live version of “Redemption Blues”, along with powerful footage from one of their legendary intensive performances. Passionate, timeless, extraordinary hard rock is the best description for a rousing track like this – everything you desire from energetic, heavy rock is bundled and expressed in “Redemption Blues”. The listener will experience undisputed authenticity combined with pushing riffs and a remarkable resonating live atmosphere. Toschie’s outstanding voice sits in perfectly with the dynamic and bursting sound of Ice Dale’s (Enslaved) and Thomas Tofthagen’s (ex-Sahg) heavy guitar riffs: Be part of an overwhelming live-experience.

After 18 years, six albums and countless live shows, Audrey Horne returns with an incredible live record – proving their unique ability to overwhelm your mind. The new album, entitled Waiting For The Night, will be released via Napalm Records on February 28, 2020. Preorder here.

Audrey Horne has merged the highlights of two of their legendary concerts on vinyl and CD for the first time ever. Their upcoming record contains 16 energetic tracks that were recorded live at the "USF Verftet" and "Bergfesten" in their hometown Bergen (Norway) in 2018.

Starting with their debut No Hay Banda, reaching all the way to their latest studio album Blackout, the listener will be taken on an excellent trip through the memorable career of the band comprised of exceptional Norwegian musicians Toschie (vocals), Ice Dale (guitar - Enslaved) and Thomas Tofthagen (guitar - ex-Sahg).

The release features a bonus Blu-ray, which contains many rarities of the bands history, including bonus features that date back to the early years as well as live excerpts from the years 2014 and 2018.

Waiting For The Night will be available in the following formats:

-2 Disc 6 Page Digipack CD & BlueRay

-2LP Gatefold & Bonus BlueRay

-2LP Gatefold & Bonus BlueRay - purple (LTD to 200 copies)

-48 Page Earbook Edition - CD & BlueRay & Bonus 7" Vinyl Single in black

-Digital Album

Audrey Horne are:

Torkjell Rød/Toschie - vocal

Arve Isdal/Ice Dale - guitar

Thomas Tofthagen - guitar

Kjetil Greve - drums

Espen Lien -bass