AUDREY HORNE Release "This Is War" Music Video

Hard rock outfit, Audrey Horne, have released a video for "This Is War", a track from their upcoming Blackout album,out on January 12th via Napalm Records.

Says the band: "We are proud to soon be able to release our new album Blackout, and to give you a taste of what’s to come we are doing an early release of the opening track 'This Is War'. We are first and foremost a live band so we have added some images from our life on the road to accompany it. Hope to see you as a part of this when we start our tour in January. Stay classy, Audrey Horne."

Blackout is 12 ultra-catchy, fist-pumping songs that will reduce venues in Europe to piles of dust. Find the album artwork by Asle Birkeland, tracklisting with all available formats and upcoming tour dates below. Make sure to get your hands on this beauty with the start of the exclusive pre-order right now.

Blackout tracklisting:

“This Is War”

“Audrevolution”

“Blackout”

“This One”

“Midnight Man”

“Light Your Way”

“California”

“Satellite”

“Naysayer”

“Rose Alley”

“Juggernaut” (Bonus Track)

“The End” (Bonus Track)

Blackout will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd Digipack incl 2 Bonus Tracks

- 1LP Gatefold + 7inch incl 2 Bonus Tracks

- Digital Album 10 Tracks

Tour dates:

January

18 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

19 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Willemeen

20 - Paris, France - Le Petit Bain

21 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben

22 - Cologne, Germany - Jungle

24 - Oberentfelden, Switzerland - Börömpömpöm

25 - Munich, Germany - Kranhalle

26 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

28 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang



Audrey Horne lineup:

Torkjell Rød - Vocals

Arve Isdal - Guitars

Thomas Tofthagen - Guitars

Espen Lien - Bass

Kjetil Greve - Drums

(Photo - Bent René Synnevåg)