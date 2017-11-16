AUDREY HORNE Release "This Is War" Music Video
November 16, 2017, 7 minutes ago
Hard rock outfit, Audrey Horne, have released a video for "This Is War", a track from their upcoming Blackout album,out on January 12th via Napalm Records.
Says the band: "We are proud to soon be able to release our new album Blackout, and to give you a taste of what’s to come we are doing an early release of the opening track 'This Is War'. We are first and foremost a live band so we have added some images from our life on the road to accompany it. Hope to see you as a part of this when we start our tour in January. Stay classy, Audrey Horne."
Blackout is 12 ultra-catchy, fist-pumping songs that will reduce venues in Europe to piles of dust. Find the album artwork by Asle Birkeland, tracklisting with all available formats and upcoming tour dates below. Make sure to get your hands on this beauty with the start of the exclusive pre-order right now.
Blackout tracklisting:
“This Is War”
“Audrevolution”
“Blackout”
“This One”
“Midnight Man”
“Light Your Way”
“California”
“Satellite”
“Naysayer”
“Rose Alley”
“Juggernaut” (Bonus Track)
“The End” (Bonus Track)
Blackout will be available in the following formats:
- Ltd Digipack incl 2 Bonus Tracks
- 1LP Gatefold + 7inch incl 2 Bonus Tracks
- Digital Album 10 Tracks
Tour dates:
January
18 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden
19 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Willemeen
20 - Paris, France - Le Petit Bain
21 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben
22 - Cologne, Germany - Jungle
24 - Oberentfelden, Switzerland - Börömpömpöm
25 - Munich, Germany - Kranhalle
26 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol
28 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang
Audrey Horne lineup:
Torkjell Rød - Vocals
Arve Isdal - Guitars
Thomas Tofthagen - Guitars
Espen Lien - Bass
Kjetil Greve - Drums
(Photo - Bent René Synnevåg)