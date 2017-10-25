AUDREY HORNE Reveal Blackout Album Details; Pre-Order Launched

Three years after the much-praised Pure Heavy album, Blackout arrives with the force of a massive rock n’ roll party - out on January 12th via Napalm Records. Fuel to the fire - that’s what relentlessly hot and timeless hard rock outfit Audrey Horne provide. These Norwegians know how to create catchy, bigger than life music with riff-soaked fury anthems.

Audrey Horne comments on Blackout: “We’ve been eager to tell you this for quite some time now - we’re releasing a new album! Blackout will be unleashed upon the masses in January next year, and truth be told - we’re literally brimming with excitement. We can honestly say that this record, yes that’s number six, contains some of the most rocking Audrey Horne tunes yet. Needless to say, we can’t wait to perform them live for you all. We truly hope you will enjoy Blackout as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it together. See you all somewhere down the line.”

It’s 12 ultra-catchy, fist-pumping songs that will reduce venues in Europe to piles of dust. Find the stunning album artwork by Asle Birkeland, tracklisting with all available formats and upcoming tour dates below. Make sure to get your hands on this beauty with the start of the exclusive pre-order right now!

Blackout tracklisting:

“This Is War”

“Audrevolution”

“Blackout”

“This One”

“Midnight Man”

“Light Your Way”

“California”

“Satellite”

“Naysayer”

“Rose Alley”

“Juggernaut” (Bonus Track)

“The End” (Bonus Track)

Blackout will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd Digipack incl 2 Bonus Tracks

- 1LP Gatefold + 7inch incl 2 Bonus Tracks

- Digital Album 10 Tracks

Tour dates:

January

18 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

19 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Willemeen

20 - Paris, France - Le Petit Bain

21 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben

22 - Cologne, Germany - Jungle

24 - Oberentfelden, Switzerland - Börömpömpöm

25 - Munich, Germany - Kranhalle

26 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

28 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang



Audrey Horne lineup:

Torkjell Rød - Vocals

Arve Isdal - Guitars

Thomas Tofthagen - Guitars

Espen Lien - Bass

Kjetil Greve - Drums

(Photo - Bent René Synnevåg)