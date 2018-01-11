AUDREY HORNE Streaming New Song "Satellite"

Hard rock outfit Audrey Horne are streaming the new song "Satellite", featured on their Blackout album, out tomorrow, Friday, January 12th via Napalm Records.

Blackout is 12 ultra-catchy, fist-pumping songs that will reduce venues in Europe to piles of dust. Find the album artwork by Asle Birkeland, tracklisting with all available formats and upcoming tour dates below.

Blackout will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd Digipack incl 2 Bonus Tracks

- 1LP Gatefold + 7inch incl 2 Bonus Tracks

- Digital Album 10 Tracks

Make sure to get your hands on this beauty with the start of the exclusive pre-order right now.

Blackout tracklisting:

“This Is War”

“Audrevolution”

“Blackout”

“This One”

“Midnight Man”

“Light Your Way”

“California”

“Satellite”

“Naysayer”

“Rose Alley”

“Juggernaut” (Bonus Track)

“The End” (Bonus Track)

“Satellite”:

“Audrevolution” video:

"This Is War" video:

Tour dates:

January

18 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

19 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Willemeen

20 - Paris, France - Le Petit Bain

21 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben

22 - Cologne, Germany - Jungle

24 - Oberentfelden, Switzerland - Börömpömpöm

25 - Munich, Germany - Kranhalle

26 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

28 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang



Audrey Horne lineup:

Torkjell Rød - Vocals

Arve Isdal - Guitars

Thomas Tofthagen - Guitars

Espen Lien - Bass

Kjetil Greve - Drums

(Photo - Bent René Synnevåg)