AUDREY HORNE To Release Music Video For “Audrevolution” This Friday; Teaser Streaming
December 13, 2017, an hour ago
This Friday (December 15th), hard rock outfit Audrey Horne will release a music video for "Audrevolution", a track from their upcoming Blackout album, out on January 12th via Napalm Records. Watch a teaser below:
Blackout is 12 ultra-catchy, fist-pumping songs that will reduce venues in Europe to piles of dust. Find the album artwork by Asle Birkeland, tracklisting with all available formats and upcoming tour dates below.
Blackout will be available in the following formats:
- Ltd Digipack incl 2 Bonus Tracks
- 1LP Gatefold + 7inch incl 2 Bonus Tracks
- Digital Album 10 Tracks
Make sure to get your hands on this beauty with the start of the exclusive pre-order right now.
Blackout tracklisting:
“This Is War”
“Audrevolution”
“Blackout”
“This One”
“Midnight Man”
“Light Your Way”
“California”
“Satellite”
“Naysayer”
“Rose Alley”
“Juggernaut” (Bonus Track)
“The End” (Bonus Track)
"This Is War" video:
Tour dates:
January
18 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden
19 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Willemeen
20 - Paris, France - Le Petit Bain
21 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben
22 - Cologne, Germany - Jungle
24 - Oberentfelden, Switzerland - Börömpömpöm
25 - Munich, Germany - Kranhalle
26 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol
28 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang
Audrey Horne lineup:
Torkjell Rød - Vocals
Arve Isdal - Guitars
Thomas Tofthagen - Guitars
Espen Lien - Bass
Kjetil Greve - Drums
(Photo - Bent René Synnevåg)