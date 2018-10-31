AUGUST BURNS RED Announce Winter 2019 Tour Dates
October 31, 2018, 4 minutes ago
August Burns Red have announced their early 2019 tour plans. The band will headline The Dangerous Tour, presented by Sound Rink, alongside Fit For a King, Miss May I, and Crystal Lake. The band also dropped the video for Dangerous, featuring Big Foot.
The Winter 2019 headline tour kicks off January 24 in Lexington, Kentucky and runs through March 2 in Poughkeepsie, New York. The trek includes several dates in Canada. All dates are below.
VIP packages for the tour feature a meet and greet and an exclusive, 7” record with the song, Dangerous, as well the midi version of Dangerous on the b-side, and an 18x24 3-D poster.
“There are a lot of cities we missed on our first tour of Phantom Anthem and we wanted to make sure we hit those places on this album cycle,” the band said. “It’s been far too long since we’ve played most of these cities and we can’t wait to return with our pals in Fit For a King, Miss May I, and our new friends from Japan – Crystal Lake!”
January
24 — Lexington, KY — Manchester Music Hall
25 — Richmond, VA — The National ∞
26 — Asheville, NC — The Orange Peel
27 — Charleston, SC — Music Farm ∞
29 — Destin, FL — Club LA*
30 — New Orleans, LA — House of Blues
31 — San Antonio, TX — Alamo City Music Hall*
February
1 — Odessa, TX — Dos Amigos
2 — Albuquerque, NM — Sunshine Theater
4 — Tucson, AZ — The Rock
5 — Pomona, CA — The Glass House*
6 — Sacramento, CA — Ace of Spades*
8 — Spokane, WA — Knitting Factory
9 — Boise, ID — Knitting factory
10 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot
11 — Grand Junction, CO — Mesa Theater
12 — Fort Collins, CO — Aggie Theatre
14 — Oklahoma City, OK — Diamond Ballroom
15 — Lincoln, NE — Bourbon Theatre
16 — Minneapolis, MN — Cabooze
17 — Des Moines, IA — Wooly's
18 — Grand Rapids, MI — Intersection*
20 — Columbus, OH — Newport Music Hall*
22 — Ottawa, ON — TD Place
23 — Quebec City, QC — Imperial De Quebec
25 — Hampton Beach, NH — Wally’s ∞
26 — Portland, ME — Aura
27 — Clifton Park, NY — Upstate Concert Hall ∞
28 — Buffalo, NY — Town Ballroom
March
1 – Hartford, CT – The Webster ∞
2 – Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance Theater
* No FFAK
∞ No MMI