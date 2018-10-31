AUGUST BURNS RED Announce Winter 2019 Tour Dates

August Burns Red have announced their early 2019 tour plans. The band will headline The Dangerous Tour, presented by Sound Rink, alongside Fit For a King, Miss May I, and Crystal Lake. The band also dropped the video for Dangerous, featuring Big Foot.

The Winter 2019 headline tour kicks off January 24 in Lexington, Kentucky and runs through March 2 in Poughkeepsie, New York. The trek includes several dates in Canada. All dates are below.

VIP packages for the tour feature a meet and greet and an exclusive, 7” record with the song, Dangerous, as well the midi version of Dangerous on the b-side, and an 18x24 3-D poster.

“There are a lot of cities we missed on our first tour of Phantom Anthem and we wanted to make sure we hit those places on this album cycle,” the band said. “It’s been far too long since we’ve played most of these cities and we can’t wait to return with our pals in Fit For a King, Miss May I, and our new friends from Japan – Crystal Lake!”

January

24 — Lexington, KY — Manchester Music Hall

25 — Richmond, VA — The National ∞

26 — Asheville, NC — The Orange Peel

27 — Charleston, SC — Music Farm ∞

29 — Destin, FL — Club LA*

30 — New Orleans, LA — House of Blues

31 — San Antonio, TX — Alamo City Music Hall*

February

1 — Odessa, TX — Dos Amigos

2 — Albuquerque, NM — Sunshine Theater

4 — Tucson, AZ — The Rock

5 — Pomona, CA — The Glass House*

6 — Sacramento, CA — Ace of Spades*

8 — Spokane, WA — Knitting Factory

9 — Boise, ID — Knitting factory

10 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot

11 — Grand Junction, CO — Mesa Theater

12 — Fort Collins, CO — Aggie Theatre

14 — Oklahoma City, OK — Diamond Ballroom

15 — Lincoln, NE — Bourbon Theatre

16 — Minneapolis, MN — Cabooze

17 — Des Moines, IA — Wooly's

18 — Grand Rapids, MI — Intersection*

20 — Columbus, OH — Newport Music Hall*

22 — Ottawa, ON — TD Place

23 — Quebec City, QC — Imperial De Quebec

25 — Hampton Beach, NH — Wally’s ∞

26 — Portland, ME — Aura

27 — Clifton Park, NY — Upstate Concert Hall ∞

28 — Buffalo, NY — Town Ballroom

March

1 – Hartford, CT – The Webster ∞

2 – Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance Theater

* No FFAK

∞ No MMI