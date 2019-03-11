AUGUST BURNS RED Announces Constellations 10th Anniversary World Tour
March 11, 2019, 21 minutes ago
August Burns Red have announced the Constellations 10th Anniversary World tour. The tour celebrates the band's third album, which they will be performing in full. The trek begins in early summer and will run through the end of the year.
The North American leg of the tour, presented by Merch Central, kicks off on June 20th in the band's hometown of Lancaster, Pennsylvania and runs through August 11th in New York City. Silverstein and Silent Planet will serve as support on these dates.
The band will then travel to Australia in October and to Europe in November and December. Opening acts are for Australia are TBA, while Erra and Currents will be support on the European leg.
All dates are below. VIP tickets are available now, while general on-sales are this Friday, March 15th at 10 AM, local time. Go here for more ticket information.
"We are very excited to bring everyone the 10 years of Constellations world tour," the band said. "This is something that fans have been asking for, and we intend to deliver with the most ridiculous production and show we've ever put on. Constellations was an extremely important record for the members in the band, so we can't wait to celebrate with you all!"
Tour dates:
June
20 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
21 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues
22 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
23 - Montreal, QC - M Telus
25 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
26 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore
27 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
28 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
July
1 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
2 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
3 - Sauget, IL - Pops
5 - Kansas City, MO - Truman
6 - Denver, CO - Fillmore
7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
9 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
10 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
11 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
12 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
13 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
14 - Portland, OR - Roseland
16 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
17 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
19 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
20 - Mountain View, CA - Warped Tour
21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
23 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
24 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee
26 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues
27 - Austin, TX - Emo’s East
28 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
30 - Tampa, FL - Ritz Ybor
31 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
August
1 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues
2 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
3 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music
4 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
6 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore
7 - Norfolk, VA - Norva
8 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore
9 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore
10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater
11 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater
October
11 - Melbourne, VIC - 170 Russel
12 - Sydney, NSW - Metro
13 - Newcastle, NSW - Cambridge Hotel
14 - Brisbane, QLD - Triffid
16 - Perth, WA - Capitol
17 - Adelaide, SA - Lions Art Factory
20 - Honolulu, HI - The Republik
November
19 - Antwerp, BE - Trix
20 - Hamburg, DE - Gruenspan
21 - Berlin, DE - Columbia Theater
22 - Dresden, DE - Reithalle
23 - Budapest, HU - Dürer Kert
24 - Vienna, AT - Flex
25 - Lyon, FR - Ninkasi Kao
27 - Paris, FR - Le Trabendo
28 - Leeds, UK - Beckett Su
29 - Bristol, UK - Swx
30 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom
December
1 - Stuttgart, DE - Lka-Longhorn
2 - Zurich, CH - Dynamo
4 - Munich, DE - Backstage Werk
5 - Cologne, DE - Essigfabrik
6 - Frankfurt, DE - Batschkapp
7 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg
Lineup:
Jake Luhrs - Lead Vocals
John "JB" Brubaker - Lead Guitar
Brent Rambler - Rhythm Guitar
Matt Greiner - Drums
Dustin Davidson - Bass