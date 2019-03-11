AUGUST BURNS RED Announces Constellations 10th Anniversary World Tour

August Burns Red have announced the Constellations 10th Anniversary World tour. The tour celebrates the band's third album, which they will be performing in full. The trek begins in early summer and will run through the end of the year.

The North American leg of the tour, presented by Merch Central, kicks off on June 20th in the band's hometown of Lancaster, Pennsylvania and runs through August 11th in New York City. Silverstein and Silent Planet will serve as support on these dates.

The band will then travel to Australia in October and to Europe in November and December. Opening acts are for Australia are TBA, while Erra and Currents will be support on the European leg.

All dates are below. VIP tickets are available now, while general on-sales are this Friday, March 15th at 10 AM, local time. Go here for more ticket information.

"We are very excited to bring everyone the 10 years of Constellations world tour," the band said. "This is something that fans have been asking for, and we intend to deliver with the most ridiculous production and show we've ever put on. Constellations was an extremely important record for the members in the band, so we can't wait to celebrate with you all!"

Tour dates:

June

20 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

21 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues

22 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

23 - Montreal, QC - M Telus

25 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

26 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore

27 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

28 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

July

1 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

2 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

3 - Sauget, IL - Pops

5 - Kansas City, MO - Truman

6 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

9 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

10 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

11 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

12 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

13 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

14 - Portland, OR - Roseland

16 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

17 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

19 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

20 - Mountain View, CA - Warped Tour

21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

23 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

26 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

27 - Austin, TX - Emo’s East

28 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

30 - Tampa, FL - Ritz Ybor

31 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

August

1 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues

2 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

3 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music

4 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

6 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore

7 - Norfolk, VA - Norva

8 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore

9 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore

10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

11 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater

October

11 - Melbourne, VIC - 170 Russel

12 - Sydney, NSW - Metro

13 - Newcastle, NSW - Cambridge Hotel

14 - Brisbane, QLD - Triffid

16 - Perth, WA - Capitol

17 - Adelaide, SA - Lions Art Factory

20 - Honolulu, HI - The Republik

November

19 - Antwerp, BE - Trix

20 - Hamburg, DE - Gruenspan

21 - Berlin, DE - Columbia Theater

22 - Dresden, DE - Reithalle

23 - Budapest, HU - Dürer Kert

24 - Vienna, AT - Flex

25 - Lyon, FR - Ninkasi Kao

27 - Paris, FR - Le Trabendo

28 - Leeds, UK - Beckett Su

29 - Bristol, UK - Swx

30 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

December

1 - Stuttgart, DE - Lka-Longhorn

2 - Zurich, CH - Dynamo

4 - Munich, DE - Backstage Werk

5 - Cologne, DE - Essigfabrik

6 - Frankfurt, DE - Batschkapp

7 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

Lineup:

Jake Luhrs - Lead Vocals

John "JB" Brubaker - Lead Guitar

Brent Rambler - Rhythm Guitar

Matt Greiner - Drums

Dustin Davidson - Bass