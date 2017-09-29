AUGUST BURNS RED Announces U.S. Headline Tour

August Burns Red has announced the Phantom Anthem Tour, which starts in January of 2018 and features support from Born Of Osiris, ERRA, and Ocean Grove. The Grammy-nominated metal quintet will be touring in support of their forthcoming album, Phantom Anthem, set to release October 6th. Phantom Anthem is the follow-up to 2015's Found In Far Away Places that earned them a Grammy nomination for Best Metal Performance. Pre-orders for Phantom Anthem are now available at this location, which includes instant downloads of the singles "Invisible Enemy" and "The Frost" with each order.

The Phantom Anthem Tour will kick off on January 5th in Montreal, QC, and conclude on February 18th in Philadelphia, PA. Artist presale tickets go on sale Friday, September 29th at Noon EST and local presale tickets Thursday, October 5th from 10 AM -10 AM (local). Public on sale will start Friday, October 6th at 10 AM (local).

Tour dates:

January

5 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis/ M-Telus

6- Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

7- Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

9 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

10 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot

11 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

12 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

13 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

14 - Winnipeg, MB - The Garrick

16 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

17 - Calgary, AB - The Palace

19 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theater

20 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

21 - Portland, OR - Roseland

23 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

24 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

25 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Historic El Rey

29 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

30 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

31 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room

February

1 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy

2 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

3 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Ballroom

4 - Austin, TX - Emo's

6 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

7 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

8 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

9 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven)

10 - Greensboro, NC - Arizona Pete's

11 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

13 - Norfolk, VA - the Norva

14 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

15 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

16 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

17 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of Living Arts