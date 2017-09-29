AUGUST BURNS RED Announces U.S. Headline Tour
September 29, 2017, 2 days ago
August Burns Red has announced the Phantom Anthem Tour, which starts in January of 2018 and features support from Born Of Osiris, ERRA, and Ocean Grove. The Grammy-nominated metal quintet will be touring in support of their forthcoming album, Phantom Anthem, set to release October 6th. Phantom Anthem is the follow-up to 2015's Found In Far Away Places that earned them a Grammy nomination for Best Metal Performance. Pre-orders for Phantom Anthem are now available at this location, which includes instant downloads of the singles "Invisible Enemy" and "The Frost" with each order.
The Phantom Anthem Tour will kick off on January 5th in Montreal, QC, and conclude on February 18th in Philadelphia, PA. Artist presale tickets go on sale Friday, September 29th at Noon EST and local presale tickets Thursday, October 5th from 10 AM -10 AM (local). Public on sale will start Friday, October 6th at 10 AM (local).
Tour dates:
January
5 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis/ M-Telus
6- Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
7- Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
9 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
10 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot
11 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
12 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
13 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
14 - Winnipeg, MB - The Garrick
16 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
17 - Calgary, AB - The Palace
19 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theater
20 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
21 - Portland, OR - Roseland
23 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
24 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
25 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee
27 - Albuquerque, NM - Historic El Rey
29 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
30 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
31 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room
February
1 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy
2 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
3 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Ballroom
4 - Austin, TX - Emo's
6 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor
7 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
8 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham
9 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven)
10 - Greensboro, NC - Arizona Pete's
11 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
13 - Norfolk, VA - the Norva
14 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage
15 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
16 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
17 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
18 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of Living Arts