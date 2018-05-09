AUGUST BURNS RED - "King Of Sorrow" Music Video Streaming

Lancaster, PA's August Burns Red have released a video for the track "King Of Sorrow", featured on the band's Phantom Anthem album, released last October via Fearless Records. The video, directed by Dan Fulleman and produced by Bret Kalmbach, can be seen below.

Phantom Anthem tracklisting:

“King Of Sorrow”

“Hero Of The Half Truth”

“The Frost”

“Lifeline”

“Invisible Enemy”

“Quake”

“Coordinates”

“Generations”

“Float”

“Dangerous”

“Carbon Copy”

“King Of Sorrow” video:

"The Frost" video:

“Invisible Enemy” video: