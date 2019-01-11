AUGUST BURNS RED Premieres "The Legend Of Zelda" Guitar Cover

August Burns Red has premiered their guitar playthrough cover of the theme song from The Legend Of Zelda. Watch and listen in the video below.

"For the cover, I wanted to do a mash-up of not only the original theme, but other pieces from the game as well, and since the dungeon theme flirts with the diminished scale, it just made sense to put it into a metal cover," explained bassist Dustin Davidson, who conceived and executed the guitar playthrough. "It was a lot of fun to write and record and I look forward to playing it on future tours!"



"Out of all of the games that I played growing up, I easily logged the most time into Zelda," he shared about his history with the iconic game. "My brother and I would come home from school, race to finish our homework, and fight over who got to play. But the thing was — we didn't just have to fight each other — our mom was also in on the battle. My mom introduced us to Zelda on the original Nintendo, but the first game that I remember playing and really enjoying was A Link To The Past on SNES. Our love for the game only grew over the years and I'll never forget the three of us watching and playing Ocarina Of Time together on N64. Fast forward 20 years from Ocarina Of Time's release date to today, and you'll find permanent ink not only on my skin, but on my brother's as well. The series played a big role in our upbringing and we both got tattoos showcasing our love for a game that the three of us bonded over."

August Burns Red will also headline The Dangerous Tour, alongside Fit For A King, Miss May I, and Crystal Lake. The Winter 2019 headline tour kicks off January 24th in Lexington, Kentucky and runs through March 2nd in Poughkeepsie, New York. The trek includes several dates in Canada. All dates are below.

January

24 — Lexington, KY — Manchester Music Hall

25 — Richmond, VA — The National ∞

26 — Asheville, NC — The Orange Peel

27 — Charleston, SC — Music Farm ∞

29 — Destin, FL — Club LA*

30 — New Orleans, LA — House of Blues

31 — San Antonio, TX — Alamo City Music Hall*

February

1 — Odessa, TX — Dos Amigos

2 — Albuquerque, NM — Sunshine Theater

4 — Tucson, AZ — The Rock

5 — Pomona, CA — The Glass House*

6 — Sacramento, CA — Ace of Spades*

8 — Spokane, WA — Knitting Factory

9 — Boise, ID — Knitting factory

10 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot

11 — Grand Junction, CO — Mesa Theater

12 — Fort Collins, CO — Aggie Theatre

14 — Oklahoma City, OK — Diamond Ballroom

15 — Lincoln, NE — Bourbon Theatre

16 — Minneapolis, MN — Cabooze

17 — Des Moines, IA — Wooly's

18 — Grand Rapids, MI — Intersection*

20 — Columbus, OH — Newport Music Hall*

22 — Ottawa, ON — TD Place

23 — Quebec City, QC — Imperial De Quebec

25 — Hampton Beach, NH — Wally’s ∞

26 — Portland, ME — Aura

27 — Clifton Park, NY — Upstate Concert Hall ∞

28 — Buffalo, NY — Town Ballroom

March

1 – Hartford, CT – The Webster ∞

2 – Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance Theater

* No FFAK

∞ No MMI