AUGUST BURNS RED Release Christmas EP; Guitar Playthrough Video Streaming

August Burns Red are gearing up for the holiday season by dropping their thoroughly festive and metallic Winter Wilderness EP today, November 9th. The EP features ABR's signature take on Christmas classics. There are four covers, while "Winter Wilderness" and "Avalanche" are new and original compositions.

Winter Wilderness is available digitally and as a 10" solid white LP. The band has shared a playthrough for the title track featuring... Santa shredding on his axe.

Last week, ABR announced their early 2019 tour plans. The band will headline "The Dangerous Tour," presented by Sound Rink, alongside Fit For a King, Miss May I, and Crystal Lake. The band also dropped the video for "Dangerous,".The Winter 2019 headline tour kicks off January 24 in Lexington, Kentucky and runs through March 2 in Poughkeepsie, New York. The trek includes several dates in Canada.

Tracklisting:

“Avalanche”

“It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year”

“Winter Wilderness”

“Home Alone Theme”

“What Child Is This? (Greensleeves)”

“Last Christmas”

“Winter Wilderness” guitar playthrough:

"Dangerous" video:

Dates:

January

24 — Lexington, KY — Manchester Music Hall

25 — Richmond, VA — The National ∞

26 — Asheville, NC — The Orange Peel

27 — Charleston, SC — Music Farm ∞

29 — Destin, FL — Club LA*

30 — New Orleans, LA — House of Blues

31 — San Antonio, TX — Alamo City Music Hall*

February

1 — Odessa, TX — Dos Amigos

2 — Albuquerque, NM — Sunshine Theater

4 — Tucson, AZ — The Rock

5 — Pomona, CA — The Glass House*

6 — Sacramento, CA — Ace of Spades*

8 — Spokane, WA — Knitting Factory

9 — Boise, ID — Knitting factory

10 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot

11 — Grand Junction, CO — Mesa Theater

12 — Fort Collins, CO — Aggie Theatre

14 — Oklahoma City, OK — Diamond Ballroom

15 — Lincoln, NE — Bourbon Theatre

16 — Minneapolis, MN — Cabooze

17 — Des Moines, IA — Wooly's

18 — Grand Rapids, MI — Intersection*

20 — Columbus, OH — Newport Music Hall*

22 — Ottawa, ON — TD Place

23 — Quebec City, QC — Imperial De Quebec

25 — Hampton Beach, NH — Wally’s ∞

26 — Portland, ME — Aura

27 — Clifton Park, NY — Upstate Concert Hall ∞

28 — Buffalo, NY — Town Ballroom

March

1 – Hartford, CT – The Webster ∞

2 – Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance Theater

* No FFAK

∞ No MMI