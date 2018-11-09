AUGUST BURNS RED Release Christmas EP; Guitar Playthrough Video Streaming
November 9, 2018, 42 minutes ago
August Burns Red are gearing up for the holiday season by dropping their thoroughly festive and metallic Winter Wilderness EP today, November 9th. The EP features ABR's signature take on Christmas classics. There are four covers, while "Winter Wilderness" and "Avalanche" are new and original compositions.
Winter Wilderness is available digitally and as a 10" solid white LP. The band has shared a playthrough for the title track featuring... Santa shredding on his axe.
Last week, ABR announced their early 2019 tour plans. The band will headline "The Dangerous Tour," presented by Sound Rink, alongside Fit For a King, Miss May I, and Crystal Lake. The band also dropped the video for "Dangerous,".The Winter 2019 headline tour kicks off January 24 in Lexington, Kentucky and runs through March 2 in Poughkeepsie, New York. The trek includes several dates in Canada.
Tracklisting:
“Avalanche”
“It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year”
“Winter Wilderness”
“Home Alone Theme”
“What Child Is This? (Greensleeves)”
“Last Christmas”
“Winter Wilderness” guitar playthrough:
"Dangerous" video:
Dates:
January
24 — Lexington, KY — Manchester Music Hall
25 — Richmond, VA — The National ∞
26 — Asheville, NC — The Orange Peel
27 — Charleston, SC — Music Farm ∞
29 — Destin, FL — Club LA*
30 — New Orleans, LA — House of Blues
31 — San Antonio, TX — Alamo City Music Hall*
February
1 — Odessa, TX — Dos Amigos
2 — Albuquerque, NM — Sunshine Theater
4 — Tucson, AZ — The Rock
5 — Pomona, CA — The Glass House*
6 — Sacramento, CA — Ace of Spades*
8 — Spokane, WA — Knitting Factory
9 — Boise, ID — Knitting factory
10 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot
11 — Grand Junction, CO — Mesa Theater
12 — Fort Collins, CO — Aggie Theatre
14 — Oklahoma City, OK — Diamond Ballroom
15 — Lincoln, NE — Bourbon Theatre
16 — Minneapolis, MN — Cabooze
17 — Des Moines, IA — Wooly's
18 — Grand Rapids, MI — Intersection*
20 — Columbus, OH — Newport Music Hall*
22 — Ottawa, ON — TD Place
23 — Quebec City, QC — Imperial De Quebec
25 — Hampton Beach, NH — Wally’s ∞
26 — Portland, ME — Aura
27 — Clifton Park, NY — Upstate Concert Hall ∞
28 — Buffalo, NY — Town Ballroom
March
1 – Hartford, CT – The Webster ∞
2 – Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance Theater
* No FFAK
∞ No MMI