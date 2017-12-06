AUGUST BURNS RED To Perform At LAUNCH Music Conference & Festival

LAUNCH Music Conference & Festival is set to return to the beautiful Lancaster, PA for its tenth year, April 12th - 15th, 2018. The instrumental conference and festival has welcomed some of today's top musicians and music executives to speak and perform to a crowd of artists and industry go-getters. The jam-packed event, full of panels, seminars, parties, events, and performances, have welcomed artists such as Panic! At The Disco, Atreyu, Twenty One Pilots, Meghan Trainor, Foxy Shazam, PnB Rock, Yazz the Greatest (B. Gray of TV's Empire) and this year two time Grammy-Nominated Lancaster natives, August Burns Red.

Members of August Burns Red have offered their expertise at several different LAUNCH annual events, but will be performing for the first time at the festival.

"After attending LAUNCH for many years as a panelist, I'm excited to finally be able to attend as a performer for ABR's 15 year anniversary show. It's hard to believe it's been 15 years and there's no place we'd rather celebrate than with a show in our hometown of Lancaster, PA," says guitarist, J.B. Brubaker.

August Burns Red will perform on Saturday, April 14th at Freedom Hall in The Lancaster County Convention Center in Historic Downtown Lancaster in celebration of their 15 year anniversary as a band. In addition to their well-known current line-up and impeccable live show, they will also include guest appearances by members of the band's lineup during their earliest years, from both their debut Looks Fragile After All and Thrill Seeker records. Tickets for the show are available at LaunchMusicConference.com and are $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $15 with standard badge, and free with VIP, doors open at 5 PM.

Also during LAUNCH, fans will get to view the world premiere of the Lancaster Metal Documentary, Barn Burner, The Ride of The Lancaster County Metal Scene which spotlights August Burns Red, Texas In July, This Or The Apocalypse, and more. The documentary takes the audience on a remarkable journey of the heavy/metalcore scene from Lancaster County, an area considered to be a quiet, steady conservative Christian community. The screening will take place at Freedom Hall A at The Lancaster County Convention Center, Thursday, April 12th at 7 PM. Tickets for the film-screening can be found at LaunchMusicConference.com.

Admission is included to both events, and all LAUNCH programming throughout the weekend, to those who purchase a LAUNCH 2018 VIP Badge. This badge provides attendance to each of the 140+ live performances by night throughout the City of Lancaster, including the newly installed "Fest Friday" outdoor concert event, Friday, April 13th, 2018 at the lovely Binns Park in center city. The badge also provides full access to the LAUNCH daytime educational program, consisting of panels and sessions that feature dozens of the country's foremost music industry professionals, speaking on their respective areas of expertise, for aspiring artists and person's seeking to learn more about the industry.

In speaking on the conference portion at LAUNCH, co-Director Jen Kellogg says, "We are looking forward to another great year of conference programing to help our developing artists and aspiring industry professionals take their career to the next level. In addition to many returning speakers and favorite sessions, we are working to bring in new faces to the conference to keep it fresh, relevant, and extra informative."

Review and select attendance options, programming details, and lodging arrangements by visiting LaunchMusicConference.com.