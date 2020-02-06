AUGUST BURNS RED To Release Guardians Album In April; "Defender" Music Video Streaming

August Burns Red will release their new album, Guardians, on April 3 via Fearless Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch a video for the song "Defender" below.

Tracklisting:

"The Narrative"

"Bones"

"Paramount"

"Defender"

"Lighthouse"

"Dismembered Memory"

"Ties That Bind"

"Bloodletter"

"Extinct By Instinct"

"Empty Heaven"

"Three Fountains"

"Defender" video:

August Burns Red will serve as main support to Killswitch Engage on their spring 2020 North American tour. The trek kicks off on March 10 in Cleveland and runs through April 12 in Boston. Additional acts appearing on the tour will be announced at a later date. All tour dates are below.

Tour dates:

March

10 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

11 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

13 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

14 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore

15 - Raleigh, NC - Ritz

17 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

18 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

20 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

21 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes

23 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

25 - Riverside, CA - Municipal Auditorium

26 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

29 - Boise, ID - Revolution

31 - Salt Lake CIty, UT - Complex

April

1 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

3 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore

4 - Chicago, IL - Radius

5 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore

6 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

8 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

10 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

11 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

12 - Boston, MA - House of Blues