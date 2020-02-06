AUGUST BURNS RED To Release Guardians Album In April; "Defender" Music Video Streaming
February 6, 2020, an hour ago
August Burns Red will release their new album, Guardians, on April 3 via Fearless Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch a video for the song "Defender" below.
Tracklisting:
"The Narrative"
"Bones"
"Paramount"
"Defender"
"Lighthouse"
"Dismembered Memory"
"Ties That Bind"
"Bloodletter"
"Extinct By Instinct"
"Empty Heaven"
"Three Fountains"
"Defender" video:
August Burns Red will serve as main support to Killswitch Engage on their spring 2020 North American tour. The trek kicks off on March 10 in Cleveland and runs through April 12 in Boston. Additional acts appearing on the tour will be announced at a later date. All tour dates are below.
Tour dates:
March
10 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
11 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
13 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
14 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore
15 - Raleigh, NC - Ritz
17 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
18 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
20 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom
21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
21 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes
23 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
25 - Riverside, CA - Municipal Auditorium
26 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield
28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
29 - Boise, ID - Revolution
31 - Salt Lake CIty, UT - Complex
April
1 - Denver, CO - Fillmore
3 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore
4 - Chicago, IL - Radius
5 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore
6 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
8 - Montreal, QC - MTelus
10 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
11 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
12 - Boston, MA - House of Blues