AUGUST BURNS RED To Release Phantom Anthem Album In October; “Invisible Enemy” Music Video Streaming
July 27, 2017, an hour ago
August Burns Red is back with the announcement of new album Phantom Anthem, the follow-up to 2015's Found In Far Away Places that took the band to new heights and earned them a Grammy nomination. The Lancaster, PA five-piece teamed up with Sirius XM Liquid Metal to premiere new track "Invisible Enemy" and have released the imaginative new music video, available for streaming below. Phantom Anthem, out on October 6th, is available for pre-order at this location.
Working with director Samuel Halleen, the band was turned into 3D marionette versions of themselves, with no details spared, even including a scene of one of their most iconic videos for "Meddler". To the clothes they wear on stage, to the small details in their personal instruments, this video truly captures the energy of August Burns Red's commanding presence and even includes some of the band's top fans in the video.
Phantom Anthem tracklisting:
“King Of Sorrow”
“Hero Of The Half Truth”
“The Frost”
“Lifeline”
“Invisible Enemy”
“Quake”
“Coordinates”
“Generations”
“Float”
“Dangerous”
“Carbon Copy”
“Invisible Enemy” video:
August Burns Red will kick off their European headline tour for the 10-year anniversary tour of their much-loved album, Messengers (2007), with performances slotted for the fall on Rock Allegiance Festival, Houston Open Air, and Aftershock. Full tour dates below.
July
28 - London, UK - Underworld
29 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece
30 - Manchester, UK - Sound Control
31 - London, UK - Underworld
August
1 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
4 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee
5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset
7 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia
8 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tapper
9 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena
10 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
11 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault
12 - Bildein, Austria - Picture On
13 - Rasnov, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme
14 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape 5
16 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert
17 - Dinkelsbuehl, Germany - Summer Breeze
18 - Allstedt, Germany - Destruction Derby
19 - Hamburg, Germany - Elb Riot
20 - Stuttgart, Germany - Universum
21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Earshakerdays
22 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm
23 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colas Saal
24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
25 - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Festival
27 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Club
28 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
October
7 - Camden, NJ - Rock Allegiance Fest
15 - Spring, TX - Houston Open Air Festival
21 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
(Photo - Gene Smirnov)