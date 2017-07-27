AUGUST BURNS RED To Release Phantom Anthem Album In October; “Invisible Enemy” Music Video Streaming

August Burns Red is back with the announcement of new album Phantom Anthem, the follow-up to 2015's Found In Far Away Places that took the band to new heights and earned them a Grammy nomination. The Lancaster, PA five-piece teamed up with Sirius XM Liquid Metal to premiere new track "Invisible Enemy" and have released the imaginative new music video, available for streaming below. Phantom Anthem, out on October 6th, is available for pre-order at this location.

Working with director Samuel Halleen, the band was turned into 3D marionette versions of themselves, with no details spared, even including a scene of one of their most iconic videos for "Meddler". To the clothes they wear on stage, to the small details in their personal instruments, this video truly captures the energy of August Burns Red's commanding presence and even includes some of the band's top fans in the video.

Phantom Anthem tracklisting:

“King Of Sorrow”

“Hero Of The Half Truth”

“The Frost”

“Lifeline”

“Invisible Enemy”

“Quake”

“Coordinates”

“Generations”

“Float”

“Dangerous”

“Carbon Copy”

“Invisible Enemy” video:

August Burns Red will kick off their European headline tour for the 10-year anniversary tour of their much-loved album, Messengers (2007), with performances slotted for the fall on Rock Allegiance Festival, Houston Open Air, and Aftershock. Full tour dates below.

July

28 - London, UK - Underworld

29 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

30 - Manchester, UK - Sound Control

31 - London, UK - Underworld

August

1 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

4 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

7 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

8 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tapper

9 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

10 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

11 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

12 - Bildein, Austria - Picture On

13 - Rasnov, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme

14 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape 5

16 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

17 - Dinkelsbuehl, Germany - Summer Breeze

18 - Allstedt, Germany - Destruction Derby

19 - Hamburg, Germany - Elb Riot

20 - Stuttgart, Germany - Universum

21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Earshakerdays

22 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm

23 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colas Saal

24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

25 - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Festival

27 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Club

28 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

October

7 - Camden, NJ - Rock Allegiance Fest

15 - Spring, TX - Houston Open Air Festival

21 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

(Photo - Gene Smirnov)