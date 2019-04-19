AURAS Announce Binary Garden Album; “Momenta” Single Streaming

Canadian progressive metal act Auras have debuted a new single today called “Momenta.” The song is the first track released from their new LP due out later this year titled Binary Garden. “’Momenta’ is a song about showing appreciation to our parents and how we may not always share our appreciation directly to them,” says guitarist Josh Ligaya.

“People can become so driven into their careers, passions, or life paths that we tend to forget how much they have done for us. I can personally say that I’m so happy to have such supportive and loving parents that have made me into the compassionate person I am today.”

Auras will release Binary Garden on July 12th, 2019, via Entertainment One / Good Fight Music. The new release will be the follow up to Heliospectrum, the debut full-length offering from Auras. Heliospectrum was the inevitable culmination of years spent perfecting their sonic brew in basements, clubs, and rehearsals, honing a mix of unrelenting heaviness, complex riffs, and melodic ambiance.

Ottawa native Dean Hadjichristou (Parkway Drive, Protest The Hero, The Kindred) recorded Binary Garden, which was mixed by Jordan Valeriote (Silverstein, Counterparts, Structures). Nick Sampson (Of Mice & Men, We Came As Romans, Born Of Osiris) aided in preproduction as Auras endeavored to crystallize their ambitious ideas.

Binary Garden saw the band members challenging themselves like never before, from the writing stage through the production process. They shook off preconceived notions and embraced a more “clean” singing and simpler structure without sacrificing their signature sound. The end result features more atmospherics alongside a bigger “feel.”

Tracklisting:

“Momenta”

“Pseudo Intellect”

“Erode”

“Another Place”

“Whiteout”

“Disenchant”

“The Last Canary”

“The Demoness”

“Essence”

“Abyss”

“Momenta”: