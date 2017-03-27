AURAS Announce Canadian Tour Dates

Canadian fans of Waterloo, ON-based metal band, Auras, will have the chance to see them live, as they announce a new set of spring tour dates. Auras is currently on tour alongside Erra and Phinehas, and will rock Hamilton, Windsor, Ottawa, Quebec and London with Ohio metalcore outfit, Miss May I, and Montreal’s Obey The Brave, for the Shadows Inside Canadian tour run through May. See below for a complete list of dates.

March

27 - The Ritz - Warren, MI

28 - Rocketown - Nashville, TN

29 - Drunk Horse - Fayetteville, NC

30 - Strange Matter - Richmond, VA

31 - Game Changer World - Howell, NJ

April

1 - Middle East Upstairs - Boston, MA

2 - Studio @ Webster Hall - New York, NY

3 - Studio @ The Waiting Room - Buffalo, NY

4 - Hard Luck Bar - Toronto, Canada

5 - The Smiling Moose - Pittsburgh, PA

6 - The Foundry - Lakewood, OH

7 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL

8 - The Washington Room - Burlington, IA

9 - Amsterdam Bar & Hall - St Paul, MN

11 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

12 - In The Venue - Salt Lake City, UT

14 - The Phoenix Theatre - Petaluma, CA

15 - Chain Reaction - Anaheim, CA

18 - The Underground - Mesa, AZ

20 - Jack's Patio Bar - San Antonio, TX

21 - Grizzly Hall - Austin, TX

22 - Walters Downtown - Houston, TX

26 - Fubar - Saint Louis, MO

May (with Miss May I and Obey The Brave)

11 - Hamilton, ON - Club Absinthe

12 - Windsor, ON - The Back Stage

13 - Ottawa, ON - Maverick’s

14 - Quebec, QC - Salle Multi

16 - Montreal, QC - La Tulipe

17 - London, ON - London Music Hall

Auras recently released a video for “Spiral” (streaming below), featured on their debut album, Heliospectrum, to be released on September 30th via Good Fight Music. Pre-order options can be found at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Waterstone”

“The Ripple Effect”

“Eloquence”

“Stars Abound”

“Cosmic Black”

“Dream Elixir”

“Chronos Fear”

“Spiral”

“Infinite Influence”

“Solar Pulse”

“Spiral” video:

“Infinite Influence”:

"Dream Elixir" video:

“Waterstone”: