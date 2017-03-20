AURAS Debut “Spiral” Music Video
March 20, 2017, an hour ago
Canadian progressive metal band, Auras, have released a video for “Spiral” (streaming below), featured on their debut album, Heliospectrum, to be released on September 30th via Good Fight Music. Pre-order options can be found at this location.
Tracklisting:
“Waterstone”
“The Ripple Effect”
“Eloquence”
“Stars Abound”
“Cosmic Black”
“Dream Elixir”
“Chronos Fear”
“Spiral”
“Infinite Influence”
“Solar Pulse”
“Spiral” video:
“Infinite Influence”:
"Dream Elixir" video:
“Waterstone”:
Auras is heading out on a fresh batch of tour dates alongside Erra and Phinehas, watch a tour commercial below.