AURAS Debut “Spiral” Music Video

Canadian progressive metal band, Auras, have released a video for “Spiral” (streaming below), featured on their debut album, Heliospectrum, to be released on September 30th via Good Fight Music. Pre-order options can be found at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Waterstone”

“The Ripple Effect”

“Eloquence”

“Stars Abound”

“Cosmic Black”

“Dream Elixir”

“Chronos Fear”

“Spiral”

“Infinite Influence”

“Solar Pulse”

“Spiral” video:

“Infinite Influence”:

"Dream Elixir" video:

“Waterstone”:

Auras is heading out on a fresh batch of tour dates alongside Erra and Phinehas, watch a tour commercial below.



