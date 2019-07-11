AURAS Release "Momenta" Music Video

Canadian progressive metal act, Auras, have released a new music video today for their single “Momenta”. Directed by JP Charlebois, this is the first music video to be released from their new full-length, Binary Garden, coming out tomorrow.

“We had a blast filming in Montreal with JP Charlebois," says guitarist Josh Ligaya. "Thank you to Cosmodome for letting us film in their amazing space museum. Please enjoy part 1 of the music video series!”

Binary Garden is out tomorrow, Friday, July 12, via Entertainment One / Good Fight Music. The new release will be the follow up to Heliospectrum, the debut full-length offering from Auras. Heliospectrum was the inevitable culmination of years spent perfecting their sonic brew in basements, clubs, and rehearsals, honing a mix of unrelenting heaviness, complex riffs, and melodic ambiance.

Ottawa native Dean Hadjichristou (Parkway Drive, Protest The Hero, The Kindred) recorded Binary Garden, which was mixed by Jordan Valeriote (Silverstein, Counterparts, Structures). Nick Sampson (Of Mice & Men, We Came As Romans, Born Of Osiris) aided in preproduction as Auras endeavored to crystallize their ambitious ideas.

Binary Garden saw the band members challenging themselves like never before, from the writing stage through the production process. They shook off preconceived notions and embraced a more “clean” singing and simpler structure without sacrificing their signature sound. The end result features more atmospherics alongside a bigger “feel.”

Tracklisting:

“Momenta”

“Pseudo Intellect”

“Erode”

“Another Place”

“Whiteout”

“Disenchant”

“The Last Canary”

“The Demoness”

“Essence”

“Abyss”

