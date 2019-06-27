AURAS Streaming New Song "The Demoness"

Canadian progressive metal act, Auras, are streaming the new track, "The Demoness". The song is the second released from their new LP, Binary Garden, due out next month.

“‘The Demoness’ is one of the heavier songs off of Binary Garden,’" says guitarist Josh Ligaya. “The lyrics were written with a fictional sci-fi approach where I talk about Mother Nature letting go of herself as a person would. She’s tired of being mistreated by people and decides to stop taking care of herself; along with everyone who lives with her (human beings). Her toxic lifestyle of metaphorical substance abuse eventually leads to destroying humanity as a result.”

Auras will release Binary Garden on July 12 via Entertainment One / Good Fight Music. The new release will be the follow up to Heliospectrum, the debut full-length offering from Auras. Heliospectrum was the inevitable culmination of years spent perfecting their sonic brew in basements, clubs, and rehearsals, honing a mix of unrelenting heaviness, complex riffs, and melodic ambiance.

Ottawa native Dean Hadjichristou (Parkway Drive, Protest The Hero, The Kindred) recorded Binary Garden, which was mixed by Jordan Valeriote (Silverstein, Counterparts, Structures). Nick Sampson (Of Mice & Men, We Came As Romans, Born Of Osiris) aided in preproduction as Auras endeavored to crystallize their ambitious ideas.

Binary Garden saw the band members challenging themselves like never before, from the writing stage through the production process. They shook off preconceived notions and embraced a more “clean” singing and simpler structure without sacrificing their signature sound. The end result features more atmospherics alongside a bigger “feel.”

Tracklisting:

“Momenta”

“Pseudo Intellect”

“Erode”

“Another Place”

“Whiteout”

“Disenchant”

“The Last Canary”

“The Demoness”

“Essence”

“Abyss”

“Momenta”:

