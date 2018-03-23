AURI Featuring NIGHTWISH Members Debut "Desert Flower" Lyric Video

Auri have released a lyric video for the new song "Desert Flower", featured on their self-titled debut album, out now. The clip can be found below.

Echoes of another world resound from the depths of the legendary rabbit hole. Music diffused with moments of silence and escapist dream sequences, freed from time and earthly presence.

Auri begun its life with three people, united through their shared need to hear a kind of a music which can‘t be described by words alone. A magical kind of sound to be heard whilst falling down Alice's rabbit hole. The Finnish singer Johanna Kurkela lent her unique voice, while Troy Donockley and Tuomas Holopainen (both Nightwish) cast their spells with various other instruments. Using selected guest musicians and friends, the album finally takes its ultimate form under the direction of sound engineer Tim Oliver, all within the pastoral splendor of Real World studios in Southern England.

Auri's self-titled debut album is available now on digipak CD, 2LP gatefold Vinyl, a limited Earbook and digital. Order the album here.

Auri tracklisting:

"The Space Between"

"I Hope Your World Is Kind"

"Skeleton Tree"

"Desert Flower"

"Night 13"

"See"

"The Name Of The Wind"

"Aphrodite Rising"

"Savant"

"Underthing Solstice"

"Them Thar Chanterelles"

"Desert Flower" lyric video:

"Night 13" video:

"The Space Between" lyric video:

Everything begins with a vision. A virtuoso imagination hovering auspiciously in the air, composed of multi-faceted fragments and ideas that gradually become more concrete, slowly taking shape and then finally forming out of the minds of their makers as a new project. Completely unexpected, it‘s just a natural, flowing process. This is just what happened with these three outstanding, internationally successful musicians who have created a musical gem in the form of Auri, which shines even brighter than the glittering Polar Star in the night sky. Johanna Kurkela, Tuomas Holopainen and Troy Donockley - the charismatic protagonists behind Auri - take their eponymous debut on a fairytale journey through time and space, far from here and now reminding us of the fantastic adventures of Alice In Wonderland.

Comprehensive sound cascades full of magical and surreal moments that touch all senses await us; sometimes yearning and dreamy, then again rousing and intense. AURI celebrate a kind of epic-romantic ethno pop that seems to float in quaint spheres, which are intangible yet unleash multi-faceted sounds capes filled with powerful imagery. These sound cascades are based on Celtic traditional sounds, atmospheric-cinematic dream sequences, melancholic melodies and a touch of transfigured mysticism; beautiful instrumentation yielding an unfathomable depth.

Auri is the result of a shared passion. Everyone was involved in everything. However, Tuomas Holopainen does not want to reveal too much about the songs and their stories, “since the listener should bring their own story to the songs - after all, that‘s what makes the album so beautiful. It lives from the imagination of every single person!” says the composer. “But what I can tell you is that some of the content and the song lyrics are inspired by the Patrick Rothfuss books. Maybe people who know those books and those stories will recognise some parallels and certain scenarios, but believe me; the album equates to so much more.”

If Tuomas describes Auri in his own words, he cannot help but smile; “Just a few days ago, we had this conversation within the band and we thought about the best way to describe it. Two terms came to our minds; Rabbit Hole Music and Celestial Metal. Obviously you can hear influences from folk music, Celtic music, soundtracks - all that music that we love and adore, but categorising the style is really impossible. I‘ll leave that to the listeners.”

A tour is currently not planned but one thing is already certain: “This is definitely not just a one album thing!” So sit back, close your eyes and let yourself fall into the depths. A world of wonder and miracles awaits you behind the mirrors.

Auri lineup:

Johanna Kurkela - Voices & viola

Tuomas Holopainen - Keys & backing voices

Troy Donockley - Acoustic and electric guitars, bouzouki, uilleann pipes, low whistles, aerophone, bodhran, keys, voices

(Photo - Tim Martindale)