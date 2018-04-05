AURI Featuring NIGHTWISH Members Discuss Recording Songs For Debut Album; Official Video Trailer

Auri, featuring Tuomas Holopainen and Troy Donockley of Nightwish and singer Johanna Kurkela, have released a new video trailer in support of their self-titled debut album, out now. The band discuss recording the songs in the clip below:

Auri's self-titled debut album is available now on digipak CD, 2LP gatefold Vinyl, a limited Earbook and digital. Order the album here.

Auri tracklisting:

"The Space Between"

"I Hope Your World Is Kind"

"Skeleton Tree"

"Desert Flower"

"Night 13"

"See"

"The Name Of The Wind"

"Aphrodite Rising"

"Savant"

"Underthing Solstice"

"Them Thar Chanterelles"

"Desert Flower" lyric video:

"Night 13" video:

"The Space Between" lyric video:

Auri lineup:

Johanna Kurkela - Voices & viola

Tuomas Holopainen - Keys & backing voices

Troy Donockley - Acoustic and electric guitars, bouzouki, uilleann pipes, low whistles, aerophone, bodhran, keys, voices

(Photo - Tim Martindale)