Australia's A MOURNFUL PATH To Release Debut Through Inverse Records - "Subterranic Tri-Tonal Sugmented Bone-Chilling Hell"

Australian black metal band A Mournful Path are currently in pre-production stages for the debut release on Inverse Records later this year. The band plans to unleash “subterranic tri-tonal augmented bone-chilling hell.” It is still unclear if the release will be EP or album format. More details to be announced later.

Conceived in July 2016, A Mournful Path is the product of a long standing collaboration between brothers David and Michael Romeo. Born of a mutual love of Scandinavian Black Metal, A Mournful Path is a unique coalescence of modern black, atmospheric and death metal.

A single "From The Wreckage Of Humiliation" was released this week on all essential digital stores like Spotify, iTunes, Deezer, Google Play just to name a few. An excellent foretaste of what's to come.

For more information go to AMournfulPath.com