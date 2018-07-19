Australia's CROSSON Debuts "Hero" Music Video

Following the release of their 2016 album Spreading The Rock ‘N Roll Disease, Australia-based futuristic theatrical rock warriors Crosson return in 2018 with their new album Invincible. The album has already entered the Top 20 of the Official German Rock and Metal Charts.

Once again mixed by legendary producer Duane Baron (Ozzy Osbourne, Mötley Crüe, Alice Cooper), and mastered by US mastering legend Dave Donnelly (Aerosmith, KISS, Whitesnake) , Invincible delivers Crosson's own brand of uplifting catchy rock anthems with loud guitars, big harmonies and a blistering production. Get it here, and watch a new video for the track "Hero" below.

The opening track "Rock Warriors" is an anthemic tribute to all the metal / rock bands and artists who laid the foundations for the genre and kept it alive and kicking for decades, whilst the first single "Never Give Up" is an inspirational and ‘catchy as Chlamydia’ track with a strong 80’s Bon Jovi vibe that would even make Desmond Child tap his feet.

Tracklisting:

"Rock Warriors"

"Never Give Up"

"Success Needs No Apologies"

"Hero"

"Unconditional Love" (feat. Jessica Wolff)

"Broken"

"Invincible"

"Rebel Train"

"Livin' The Life"

"Back To Hell"

"Hero" video:

"Never Give Up" video:

Album trailer: