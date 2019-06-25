Australia's ENVENOMED Release Official Video For New Single "Abandon Hope"

The pirate label El Puerto Records has signed Australian crushers Envenomed in Australia. Active since 2005, the band is now making the leap from Melbourne to Europe. The band has released their first official single and video for the forthcoming album, The Walking Shred. Check out "Abandon Hope" below.

Envenomed are a melodic thrash metal four piece from Melbourne. They have released previously a debut album, Evil Unseen, which was released under Italian label 18 Punishment Records and 2 EPs. They combine the riff heavy elements of Megadeth, Metallica and Testament with the expansiveness of Iron Maiden and Symphony X. They have played a number of shows around Australia and are planning their overseas tour. Recently, they supported The Iron Maidens, Loudness, Dragonland and Anvil.

Tracklist:

"The Walking Shred"

"Abandon Hope"

"The Dead"

"Aware"

"Fate Closes The Door"

"Rebellion"

"Through The Cold"

"The Haunting"

"All That Remains"

"Sacrifice"

"Are You Gonna Go My Way"

"Metal United"