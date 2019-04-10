Australia's ENVENOMED Sign With Germany's El Puerto Records

The pirate label El Puerto Records has signed Australian crushers Envenomed in Australia. Active since 2005, the band is now making the leap from Melbourne to Europe.



Band leader Anthony Mavrikis: "Envenomed are very proud to announce that we have signed to El Puerto Records of Germany! Their professionalism and hard work from all of our dealings with the guys there have been second to none! With artists in their stable such as Beasto Blanco (with Chuck Garric and Calico Cooper, daughter of Alice Cooper), Sainted Sinners (with David Reece / ex-Accept), Frank Pané, Ferdy Doernberg, and label co-owner Torsten Ihlenfeld of Brainstorm in the fold, we're happy to be in their capable hands!"

Label boss Bernd Stelzer points out yet another challenge: "Envenomed came up with a great album and we are looking forward to release it as part of their European tour. The past Skype conferences with Down Under were exotic and at interesting times ... now it's time to meet the guys in person finally."

More news about the album and tour dates coming soon!

Envenomed:

Anthony Mavrikis - vocals, guitars

Tom Nugara - bass

Brendan Farrugia - guitars

John Price - drums