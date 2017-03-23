Australia's IN DEATH Unleash "Bow To Your Master" Video

March 23, 2017, an hour ago

Australian death metal quintet In Death have brokered a deal with Plastic Head for the official release of their full-length debut, The Devil Speaks. The album will be released on April 21st. Pre-orders are available at this location.

In related news, the band has issued an official video for album track "Bow To Your Master".

 

Vigorously honing their craft as a live act since August 2008, two crucial elements have developed within the band that now form part of the unofficial band ethos: Tight performances packaged with energetic delivery. The result can only be described as a whirlwind of energy punctuated by an intensely accurate technical punch.

In Death combine overwhelming power and groove with subtle technicality and some unexpected twists to deliver a package that can not only cause frenzy among seasoned metal-heads, but also bring new fans to the metal genre with horns held high and banging heads.

Tracklisting:

“Malignancy Eradicated”
“The Pitfalls Of Immortality”
“Bow To Your Master”
“Every Burial”
“Godzilla”
“Fuck Your Kind”
“The Devil Speaks”
“King Of The Deadpool”

“Godzilla” video:

“Malignancy Eradicated” lyric video:

