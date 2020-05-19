Australia's LORD Announce "Chaos Raining" EP; Title Track Lyric Video Streaming

Long-running metallers, Lord, have announced that pre-sales are now open for their forthcoming EP, "Chaos Raining". A lyric video for the title track can be found below.

Frontman LT explains, “One of the biggest surprises from our last album, Fallen Idols, was the fan reaction to the song ‘Chaos Raining.’ This definitely set the wheels turning on how we could offer a cool package to the people who enjoy it, which was a bit of a challenge in these current COVID-19 locked down times.”

He continues, “What we decided to do was release this as a limited edition 100 copy EP, hand numbered, with fantastic artwork by Tristan Tait, which also includes a 9+ minute long 80s style Extended Mix of the title track, and a newly written and recorded song called ‘A World Insane’ which is a real prog/power banger! We’ve all been long fans of Wayne Joyner’s motion graphics work with clips he’s done for Metal Church, Dream Theater and Ayreon, amongst many others. As most people who follow Lord know, I’m usually our video guy but between the lockdown and the amount of work on my plate right now stopping me from getting into the edit suite, this became the perfect opportunity to work with Wayne, who created an incredible lyric clip for the song.”

Chaos Raining will be available as both a digital release and as a bundle that includes a T-shirt featuring the cover art, and a CD that is hand-numbered and limited to 100 copies only worldwide. Pre-orders are now open here.

Tracklisting:

"Chaos Raining"

"A World Insane"

"Chaos Raining" (Extended Mix)

"Chaos Raining" lyric video: