Australian Metallers CONTRIVE To Embark On 24-Date North American Tour With Poland's RIVERSIDE

Melbourne two-piece metal machine, Contrive, consisting of twin brothers Paul and Andrew Haug will be heading to North America in May for their first ever tour of The United States and Canada! The 24-date trek sees them opening for Polish progressive powerhouse, Riverside.

Drummer Andrew Haug says of the upcoming tour, "Contrive hitting North America for the first time really is, pardon the cliché, a dream come true for us. Having the opportunity to play this many shows and on top of that share them with thy mighty and stellar band Riverside makes it all beyond exciting. We look forward to the shows immensely and gauging the reactions of the audiences abroad, and so say all of us Contrive Tap in to America!"

Tour Dates:

May

3 - City Winery - Atlanta, Georgia

4 - The Kelsey Theatre - Lake Park, Florida

5 - Opera House - Sarasota, Florida

6 - Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro, North Carolina

7 - Baltimore Soundstage, Baltimore, Maryland

9 - White Eagle Hall - Jersey City, New Jersey

10 - World Cafe Live - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

11 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, New York

12 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, Massachusetts

14 - Salle Sylvain Lelievre - Quebec City, Quebec

15 - Club Soda - Montreal, Quebec

17 - Mod Club Theatre - Toronto, Ontario

18 - Magic Stick - Detroit, Michigan

19 - Chop Shop - Chicago, Illinois

20 - Delmar Hall - St. Louis, Missouri

22 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, Texas

24 - Boulder Theater - Boulder, Colorado

25 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, Utah

27 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, Arizona

28 - The Glass House - Pomona, California

29 - Slim’s - San Francisco, California

31 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, Oregon

June

1 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, British Columbia

2 - Crocodile Cafe - Seattle, Washington

Contrive released their latest album, Slow Dissolve, in 2017. It's available now at this location. Check out the videos for "Connect-dead" and "What's Mine" below.

For further details, visit Contrive on Facebook.